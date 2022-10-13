Dubai: Enhancing the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors is of paramount importance for the UAE, as seen by the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 plan and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Companies based in the UAE are already working towards these goals with their latest launches.

Udrive announced, on Thursday, their first area-exclusive car rental stations near the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). There will be two stations — one near the World Trade Centre Residence and another near the business hub One Central.

The stations aim to serve the mobility needs of residents, visitors and employees in the area with convenience and sustainability. The selection of this area for their first stations makes strategic sense as the events season kicks off in the emirate. Just this week, a total footfall of more than 100,000 visitors from over 100 countries is expected at the end of the 42nd edition of Gitex Global held at the DWTC. The event is 5-day long, and will close on Friday.

The crowds thronging Gitex Global prove that Dubai is back in business, increasing the scope for mobility solutions. Specifically for short-term business or leisure visitors to Dubai, with these car rental options, along with the Dubai Metro and public buses, transportation will be a breeze.

'One Udrive rental replaces 5 private cars on the road'

Ahmed Jama, Director Traffic and Transport Management at DWTC commented on the launch, “As a trade and residential hub situated in the heart of the city, there are thousands of professionals, residents, business and leisure tourists visiting the DWTC area every day. Home to some of the country’s most prestigious exhibitions and events and high footfall throughout the year, this partnership with Udrive will contribute to streamlining mobility while supporting our efforts to provide innovative solutions to ensure a seamless driving experience for everyone in the DWTC area.”

Nicholas Watson, Co-founder and CEO of Udrive said, “With Udrive Stations, we are catering to a market that hasn't been served before with an original and innovative product. The Udrive team has assessed the area’s demographic and developed a globally unique, affordable and convenient way to mobility, making it easier for users to access cars of their choice almost immediately. To date, Udrive records around 800 trips weekly in the DWTC area. With our initial launch here, we are investing in the UAE’s development with forward-thinking solutions that deliver great experiences and mobility for our communities.

"On average a Udrive car is used by 5 people in a day. With the introduction of this product, we are effectively removing 5 private cars off the roads per Udrive car in our fleet. We envision this as the inception of many such stations throughout Dubai and the UAE that encourage the development of a smart, connected City of the Future, empowering convenient mobility and making the sharing experience increasingly simple and more reliable."

Fuel on the fly, at the same rates

On Thursday, ENOC Link - an ENOC Group innovative digital venture company - announced the launch of its newest eLink station, located in Living Legends, a residential community in Dubailand. The new eLink station, located in the Andalusia Courtyard, will offer residents and visitors in the Living Legends community, and nearby areas such as Al Barari and Majan, easy access and convenient fuelling services from 7am to 11pm every day.

Designed as a futuristic truck, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime

ENOC Link’s eLink station is a micro eLink truck, offering a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations. The truck is also equipped with innovative digital meters and multi-payment options to offer customers a reliable fuelling experience.

Customers can also earn points using the ‘Yes’ rewards programme when paying for fuel or other purchases at the eLink Station.