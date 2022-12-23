Dubai: Will gold shoppers in the UAE get one last chance to buy 22K at Dh200 a gram - or lower - this year? They will not have to wait long to find out.

In fact, they could have their answer this evening itself, as global gold prices react to the latest data on the US economy and what the Federal Reserve intends to do about it. If the Fed confirms further rate hikes, then gold prices could be in for a drop ahead of markets closing for the weekend and Christmas break.

If that happens, the UAE gold rate should find itself closer to Dh200 a gram - and enough to pull in some last-minute buying by UAE consumers ahead of Christmas and New year. This is what UAE retailers are hoping for. (Because the global commodity markets are closed on December 26, the next round of action for gold will be on Tuesday.) What’s in store for gold?

Dubai's Gold Souk Extension has helped create a new generation of gold shoppers.

In the New Year, The consensus seems to be that gold will stick to $1,800 plus levels and push once more towards $2,000 if the global economy does drag itself into a recession. With a recession on, gold will once again be the ultimate safe haven asset that investors will want to get into. And that will put shoppers at a disadvantage.

Anil Dhanak, Managing Director at Kanz Jewels: "The Dubai gold industry is always at the forefront when it comes to providing value to customers and will continue to do so in '23."

What should UAE shoppers do?

Keep tracking gold’s movements through the rest of today. Later this evening should give them enough pointers.

Even as UAE resident-shoppers await a firm price drop, tourist spending on gold in Dubai and the UAE has really caught on this December, and more so after the launch of the DSF promotions. For them, it doesn’t seem to make much of a difference whether the UAE gold rate is Dh202.75 (starting price today) or Dh204 (which is what the rate was December 21) or Dh199 (on December 15).

Joy Alukkas, founder and Chairman of Joyalukkas: "Dubai and UAE’s status as a gold hub has reached a point where tourists are ready to buy some whatever be the price."

“Tourist spending on gold in the UAE this December is at its highest point in the last 3 years,” said Joy Alukkas, founder and Chairman of Joyalukkas. “Flights to UAE from India are running full, and just about every visitor will be returning after a trip to the gold store.

Gold at $2,000 is a possibility

Do you foresee any major changes in UAE shopper expectations from gold?



"There won't be any. The Dubai gold industry is always at the forefront when it comes to providing value to customers and will continue to do so in '23. I expect the gold rate to go up in the coming days, and feel it will reach closer to $2,000. This is primarily on account of global market uncertainty due to various issues, including the sudden spurt of Covid cases in some parts of the world. "



In UAE, are you seeing tourists raising their spend on gold?



"The influx of tourists is higher. Gold is something that tourists want to buy when they come to Dubai. If the tourist flow continues, there will be a good increase in gold buying."



- Anil Dhanak, Managing Director at Kanz Jewels



Digital VAT refunds

Abdul Salam K. P., Vice-Chairman at Malabar Gold & Diamonds: “2022 clearly showed that UAE’s gold and jewellery consumer base has widened significantly beyond serving resident consumers and visitors from the Subcontinent.”

Even visitors/tourists to the UAE from outside of the heavy gold consuming markets are spending big on their choice of precious metals/stones. “Gold or diamond buying has become a must-do activity for tourists, irrespective of their nationality,” said Abdul Salam K. P., Vice-Chairman at Malabar Gold & Diamonds. “This was clear from the spending patterns during the World Cup phase, and again after the start of DSF.

