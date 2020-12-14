Dubai: Kuwait's Alshaya Group will be introducing Disney's 'shop-in-shop' concept to the Gulf markets. This follows a five-year multi-market plan signed with The Walt Disney Company M. E., which gives the Gulf retailer exclusive rights.
“The Disney store Shop-in-Shop locations led by Alshaya truly puts the Middle East on the global Disney store map and we are eager to see the concept come to life,” said Dan Dossa, Vice-President and General Manager of Disney Consumer Products - Southeast Asia, India and MENA.
There will be a curated selection of Disney store products, including costumes, clothes, toys, collectibles and home goods from Disney’s iconic characters and movies. The products will become available from mid-next year across Alshaya-operated Debenhams and Mothercare stores, and online through the stores’ e-commerce sites.