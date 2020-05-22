Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor at the launch of Khapli wheat atta at the Al Adil store in the UAE, alongwith Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and MD, Al Adil Group Image Credit: Supplied

It is an established fact that people who followed a wheat diet are healthier. Ancient wheat varieties like emmer, einkorn, spelt, and rye diets cause a down regulation of key regulatory genes that are involved in glucose and fat metabolism. This leads to a prevention or delay of diabetes development.

It is an established fact that emmer wheat induces a low acute glycaemic response compared to wheat. The wholegrain flour contains endosperm, germ, and bran in contrast to refined flour from which the germ and bran are removed during the milling process. In contrast to wholegrain consumption, the consumption of refined flour increases the risk of developing lifestyle diseases because of higher glycaemic index, reduced fibre, and a lack of nutrient content.

SREBP 1c has been identified as the principal insulin-responsive mediator of increased hepatic lipogenic enzyme gene expression. The emmer wheat shows the lowest SREPB-1c expression. The health benefits of emmer thus can never be understated.