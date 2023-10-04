Dubai: Are smartwatches ready to go deluxe?
The Chinese tech giant Huawei is expecting such a consumer trend to happen, with the launch of its first gold smartwatch - Watch Ultimate Design. And the price sure comes out bright, with a tag of Dh10,999. (Pre-orders started October 3.)
Set in 18K gold trimmings, the model comes with diamond cut engravings. Clearly, a departure from the smartwatch options in play, where the emphasis has been on utility, health tracking and as a lifestyle setter.
Huawei has created a mark in the wearables space. (There’s) a twist to the tale with functionality meeting fashion and notching up the offering.
A whole new ballgame
Other tech brands too have been raising the game on their wearables, Apple’s extension of its Watch with the Ultra being the most notable. The retail pricing on that is Dh3,000 plus.
Huawei with the gold trim model is certainly aiming for a good deal more. The UAE and Gulf retail markets could be fertile ground for the version.
It adopts the diamond-cut engraving process, where a 3D trapezoidal pattern is carved onto the surface of the gold. The watch comes with a gold and black Three-Compartment Chain Strap.
More wearables
On Tuesday evening (October 3), the Chinese company also debuted the Eyewear 2.
“Customers in this market seek wearables that offer enhanced connectivity, appealing designs, seamless smartphone integration, and the ability to track their fitness,” said Mohammad Badri, Managing Director of Dubai-based Eros Group.
Demand for multi-purpose gadgets was one of the significant trends in the UAE wearable market.
The Eyewear 2 starts at Dh899 and will be available from November 3.
The latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Devices Tracker revealed shipments to the Middle East and Africa in 2022 increased 9.8 per cent year-on-year, totalling 14.89 million units. Concurrently, the category’s value also surged, registering 25.4 per cent growth to $2.86 billion.
“This region’s appetite for 5G technology has steadily grown, driven by the need for faster connectivity and enhanced mobile experiences,” said Mohammed Badri of Eros Group. “Given the UAE eagerness to adopt cutting-edge technology, it is likely that 5G-enabled devices like the Mate X5 will find a receptive audience here.”