Boots could go for an IPO option too

Walgreens is weighing a potential initial public offering of Boots, which runs a chain of roughly 2,200 stores in the UK that includes brands such as No7 Beauty Company, if buyout interest is muted.



Some of the private equity bids have been well below Walgreens’s desired price, increasing the chances of a paused sales process or listing. The US-based company is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks and may opt to keep a minority stake in Boots in any transaction.



Boots also has smaller operations in Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands and Thailand, as well as an optician business and a suite of private-label beauty and personal-care brands that could be included in a sale.



Walgreens has been shifting toward expanding into other healthcare businesses in recent months, as drugstores face increased competitive pressure from Amazon.com and other online retailers. In October, it agreed to invest $5.2 billion in primary-care provider VillageMD, doubling its stake in the company.