The real estate industry’s performance in the next two years will be critical in Dubai’s growth trajectory, according to Edward Macura, partner at Core. This is especially after around 21,700 units were delivered last year, the highest number of deliveries since 2011. “Although the pace of price softening has relatively slowed, we expect a lag in sales and rental price recovery as existing vacant stock and future supply over the next couple of years is expected to outpace steady demand,” he says. Prominent handovers in 2018 include multiple project deliveries in Damac Hills Master Development, Hayat Townhouses, Bluewaters Residences and Oia Residences in Motor City, says Macura.