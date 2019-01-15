Fahmy made a point of holding back sales of the Palme Couture homes until he had the building certificates in hand. That was part of the selling strategy. “It was the first time I was coming to the market with a project other than standalone villas,” he said. “For the kind of build quality we put in, it was easier to sell once the units were ready. That way I was assured of getting good prices – even higher than what I would have got if they were sold offplan.”