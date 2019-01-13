Dubai: Dubai’s apartments and villas are becoming more affordable for buyers, with sale prices continuing to register a decline.
The city’s residential property market posted an overall 11.1 per cent drop in capital values in 2018, with quarterly declines of 3.1 per cent, according to the latest data released by ValuStrat.
Since the last quarter, all established freehold locations registered price reductions ranging from 2.3 per cent to 5.5 per cent.
Among those that witnessed a fall in prices, villas in the Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and Al Furjan, as well as apartments in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Village Circle, posted single-digit declines.
In the Meadows, Jumeirah Islands, International City, Discovery Gardens, Business Bay and The Greens, capital values for residential units dropped more than 15 per cent.
Overall, landlords settled for lower yield, with asking rents falling 8.5 per cent annually, although on a quarterly basis, rates slipped marginally at 1.2 per cent.
Leasing rates for apartments, in particular, dropped 8.9 per cent, while villas saw a 6.9 per cent decline.