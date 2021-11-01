Dubai: Hussain Sajwani is definitely not one to wait around when there is a property market trend to get into. The Damac supremo is doing just that, with the launch of a multi-phase residential community in Dubailand.
And he is throwing in gondola rides and waterside cafes to sweeten the destination’s prospects with a likely buyer. That’s right, ‘Damac Lagoons’ plans to recreate the visual elements of eight Mediterranean cities/countries, including Venice and Morocco. The villas and townhouses – and that’s what is moving big in Dubai real estate these days – will be spread around water lagoons with “white sanded beaches”.
“The concept of community living is rapidly evolving - Damac aims to anticipate and meet our customers’ preferences, offering them everything they need,” said Sajwani in a statement. “We have set the bar high with the amenities offered at our Damac Hills and Damac Hills 2 communities.”
This is the second time Damac and Sajwani are coming to market with a new project in recent weeks – there was the launch of the Cavalli-branded tower at Dubai Marina earlier.
Freshly bought
The land for Damac Lagoons was bought earlier this year. On whether Damac would have been better off to wait just a while longer as Dubai property values gain, Sajwani said: “We have always played it conservatively in the last 20 years, and I am not one to walk on the edge until the last drop of money is used. Sure, there have been times in these 20 years when we launched something and six months later we regretted it (because property prices in Dubai had gone up).
“As a developer we need to launch new – but not flood the market. That’s what we have done.”
The Damac Lagoons will take three to four years to build. Sales will start later today (November 1)
Blue-chips return for more
The offplan launch season is back in Dubai – the biggest names in the business such as Emaar and Nakheel, Damac and Majid Al Futtaim Properties have had new launches or releases. Buyers are responding as the share of offplan sales in Dubai push past the 40 per cent mark after hovering in the low 20’s a year ago.
Damac too has benefited from the upturn, as evidenced by improving sales numbers for its earlier released Dubailand projects.
• The Santorini cluster, which will be the ‘central hub’ of the community. Future residents on this ‘island’ will have their own fitness and wellness zone equipped with a climbing wall. Or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water.
• In Venice to life. In this cluster nicknamed the “Fun Hub”, romantic gondola rides and waterside cafes tastefully capture the Venetian way of life.
• The Morocco cluster will mirror the an old town of Tangier, and be the community’s ‘tranquillity hub’. There will be lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, family cabanas and other escapes.
• The Costa Brava cluster brings the ‘wild coast’ of the Mediterranean Sea. This ‘adrenaline hub’ will try to recreate “pulsating vibe” of Catalonia with its ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features.
• In the Nice cluster, the ‘youth hub’ will be for fitness enthusiasts with bicycle trails and a skate park, while the beach area will be reminiscent of the French Riviera city.
• In the Malta cluster’s ‘historic capital’, children have access to the ‘play and learn hub’, including a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, and an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail.
• Andalusia comes with a ‘ladies hub’ where women can access fully equipped gym, spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge, all within moments from the beach.
• The Lagoons then wends its way to the ‘Ligurian Gem’ of Portofino. This is where the ‘work & play hub’ will be. Residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events and more — then go kayaking, sailing or paddle surfing to unwind.