8 ‘cities’, 8 concepts

Damac takes inspiration from eight Mediterranean cities. These are:



• The Santorini cluster, which will be the ‘central hub’ of the community. Future residents on this ‘island’ will have their own fitness and wellness zone equipped with a climbing wall. Or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water.



• In Venice to life. In this cluster nicknamed the “Fun Hub”, romantic gondola rides and waterside cafes tastefully capture the Venetian way of life.



• The Morocco cluster will mirror the an old town of Tangier, and be the community’s ‘tranquillity hub’. There will be lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, family cabanas and other escapes.



• The Costa Brava cluster brings the ‘wild coast’ of the Mediterranean Sea. This ‘adrenaline hub’ will try to recreate “pulsating vibe” of Catalonia with its ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features.



• In the Nice cluster, the ‘youth hub’ will be for fitness enthusiasts with bicycle trails and a skate park, while the beach area will be reminiscent of the French Riviera city.



• In the Malta cluster’s ‘historic capital’, children have access to the ‘play and learn hub’, including a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, and an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail.



• Andalusia comes with a ‘ladies hub’ where women can access fully equipped gym, spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge, all within moments from the beach.



• The Lagoons then wends its way to the ‘Ligurian Gem’ of Portofino. This is where the ‘work & play hub’ will be. Residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events and more — then go kayaking, sailing or paddle surfing to unwind.