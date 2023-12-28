Dubai: Nakheel announced on Thursday that eight of the developer's beaches recieved the prestigious Blue Flag accreditation.
The beaches that recieved the certification were across Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands locations.
As of 2023, there are more than 500 blue flag beaches and marinas in 51 countries around the world. Spain leads the list with over 600 beaches with the accreditation.
The accreditation is given once developers and/or companies managing the venues meet stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria. The Blue Flag status is contingent on maintaining the criteria throughout the year as well.