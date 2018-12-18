Bordered on its western edge by Al Khail Road and by Al Meydan Road on the south side, District One has fast access to major arteries, including a quick five-minute drive to Shaikh Zayed Road. This, combined with plush amenities that include the world’s largest man-made Crystal Lagoon that residents can exclusively use and a super-regional mall next door, have justified the price tag. The lagoon, which spans 7km, is ready for use by residents, while the mall, Meydan One, will open in 2020, along with a section of the lagoon that will be for public use, according to Al Khayat.