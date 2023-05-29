Dubai: Aldar in Abu Dhabi may have put the finishing touches on being a full-scale property services firm too - on top of being a creator of destinations and landmarks.
The company has acquired Basatin Landscaping and will integrate it into its property and facilities management platform, Aldar Estates. The transaction, valued at Dh150 million, has Aldar with a 75 per cent in Basatin and with the remaining with a 'strategic partner'.
Basatin has over 1,000 employees and has provides landscaping to key clients in the UAE, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport and for the Expo 2020.
Aldar Estates brings together the property management entity Provis, the real estate services focused Asteco, facilities management firm Khidmah, and the green building enabler Pactive Sustainable Solutions. There is also Spark Security.
"The addition of new complementary services to the platform is significant as we build out an offering that is becoming a one-stop shop for clients," said Jassem Saleh Busaibe, CEO at Aldar Investment. "We will continue to explore opportunities to further expand Aldar Estates’ capabilities to better service Aldar’s own residential communities and assets under management, as well as the many customers that we serve across the region.”