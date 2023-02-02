Dubai: Prominent Emirati businessman and former minister Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Mulla passed away today at 97.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, took to his Twitter account to mourn the death of the veteran businessman and politician.
“Today, former minister and prominent businessman Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla has departed our world. He was one of the faithful men who worked dedicatedly and faithfully to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the rulers of the emirates,” Dr. Gargash said.
“With his departure, we lost a national figure who served his country with all honesty and loyalty. My condolences to his family.”