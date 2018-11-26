Dubai: Last weekend, Dubai’s malls went head-to-head with websites like Noon and Souq to compete for a share of your hard-earned cash.
On this week’s episode, we examine why people love a sale so much, and what leads companies to try and make money from every holiday possible (think Halloween, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Eid, etc.)
Consumer behaviours are changing, and less people are fighting with crowds in stores for a discount TV. More and more people are opting to shop sales digitally, from the comfort of their homes.
But not everyone is sold on the e-commerce revolution.
We talk to two people who aren’t interested in online shopping (and one who isn’t particularly interested in shopping at all), to find out what makes them spend, and the changing ways people are choosing to hit the sales.