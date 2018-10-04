Dubai: France has unveiled how the country will be represented at Expo 2020. The French Pavilion will be dedicated to mobility and under the theme of “Lumière, Lumières” or “Light, Enlightenment”. The French Pavilion will be celebrating Dubai’s ambitious visions of mobility bridging the latest technology to universally connect the world, innovate and revel in the ‘art-de-vivre’.

The state-of-the-art projects that will be unveiled at the French Pavilion will showcase the ingenuity and expertise of the French economy’s flagship digital transformation and sustainable urban development. The “Smart City à la Française” model will demonstrate how major global connectivity issues in the 21st century can be solved.

“We are very excited to unveil France’s plans for Expo 2020. Since Dubai was announced as the host, we have been working tirelessly to create a French Pavilion unlike any other. We will be highlighting all the wonderful things France has to offer from products, technologies, innovations and ideas. Our presence will be a vehicle to connect with the world at this epic event,” explained Erik Linquier, Commissioner General of the French Pavilion at Expo2020.

In honour of the expo a special logo has been designed by Richard Attias & Associates in collaboration with their creative partner Hands Agency to represent France’s three messages of Radiance, Speed and Light.

During the six months of the expo, the French Pavilion will be promoting the country’s expertise in solving issues with key themes of health, artificial intelligence, research, education, culture, science at the forefront of the initiatives. The pavilion will illustrate the opportunities of creating the conditions for a better world for this generation and the ones to come. Leaders from these key industries will be on the ground to offer insights and to share their expertise.

“Expo 2020 will offer France the opportunity to express its vision on climate change initiatives and to create ecological and environmental solidarity on an international level. In the spirit of the One Planet Summit, France will continue to support the advancement of social well-being and justice across the world while also using digital accelerators to develop smart cities of the future”, added Linquier.

Expo 2020 will create great opportunities for France and a chance to exchange ideas and meet with the expected 25 million visitors from over 180 countries. The French Pavilion will showcase France’s public policies, the support for innovation and sustainable development and will highlight the new technologies by private and public entities and partners.

The French Pavilion will also offer the opportunity for France’s rich heritage and contributions to humanity come to light in the form of philosophy, art, culture, entrepreneurship, technology and scientific advancements — further positioning the country as an ideal country for tourism and business development.