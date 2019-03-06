DFSA says ex-employee not fit to continue offering financial services to investors

Dubai: A UAE expatriate has been barred from offering wealth management services to investors in Dubai after he was found to have fabricated a client’s net worth and made unauthorised investments.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said on Wednesday that it has imposed a restriction on A.M., a former relationship manager of a company at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The financial regulatory body said that in July 2018, A.M. jacked up the actual value of net assets of a client from $7 million to $14 million, purportedly for the purpose of obtaining a visa.

Between June 2016 and July 2018, he also allegedly entered into 17 investments, with a subscription value of $143 million, and secured three loans on behalf of another customer without proper consent.

He also fabricated account statements in the process, in order to conceal the unauthorised transactions from the client.

“The DFSA found that Mr. (A.M.) lacked integrity for producing inaccurate information regarding the amount of a client’s total net assets and for making unauthorized investments for another client that he attempted to conceal,” the regulatory authority said.

“The DFSA concluded that Mr. (A.M.) is not fit and proper and restricted him from being involved in providing financial services in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).”

“The DFSA additionally found, that over two years, Mr (A.M.) made unauthorised investments for another client without disclosing them to the client. He also copied the client's signatures on certain investment documents without permission and falsified account statements to conceal the unauthorised investments.”

The company that A.M. worked for was not aware about the alleged misconduct at the time it occurred. However, the employer took appropriate action after discovering it and alerted the DFSA.

A.M. was employed by the company in DIFC as a relationship manager from September 24, 2009 until he was dismissed on August 27, 2018.

Brayan Stilrewalt, chief executive of the DFSA, said that the regulatory agency expects the staff of authorised companies at DIFC “to act with integrity when performing their duties, especially senior relationship managers.”