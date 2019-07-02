FILE: Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China December 7, 2018. Picture taken December 7, 2018. Image Credit: REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters): Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from Opec’s decision to extend supply cuts until next March.

Brent crude futures LCoc1 for September delivery were trading down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.91 a barrel by 0311 GMT after dipping to $64.66 earlier.

Brent climbed more than $2 a barrel on Monday before paring gains later in the day.

US crude futures for August CLc1 were down 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $58.84 a barrel, after touching their highest in over five weeks on Monday.

“After 2-1/2 years of production cuts, the effects of rolling over production cuts is losing steam,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, adding that markets remained nervous about demand.