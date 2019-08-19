Dubai: The tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa, now has full 5G coverage, with the first such call being made today (August 19)

“Today’s 5G call is a major step for Etisalat as it proves the network readiness and availability of the 5G network and services in the country,” the telecom services provider said in a statement. Earlier this year, Etisalat became the first in the region - on May 14 - to roll out these next generation services, which can deliver data and other services at much faster speeds than available on 4G.