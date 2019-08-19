Dubai: The tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa, now has full 5G coverage, with the first such call being made today (August 19)
“Today’s 5G call is a major step for Etisalat as it proves the network readiness and availability of the 5G network and services in the country,” the telecom services provider said in a statement. Earlier this year, Etisalat became the first in the region - on May 14 - to roll out these next generation services, which can deliver data and other services at much faster speeds than available on 4G.
“With 5G technology consumers will witness unprecedented network speed allowing users to enjoy uninterrupted 4K and HD videos, AR/VR services, cloud gaming from anywhere in UAE, advanced robotics, autonomous transport, 3D printing and wearable technologies,” the company added.
The first 5G enabled handsets have already been selling in the local market, and other vendors are coming out with their own handsets shortly.