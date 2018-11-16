In China, the Corolla and Levin contribute about 40 per cent of Toyota’s sales and are key to changing the automaker’s also-run status. Toyota sold 1.29 million vehicles in China last year and is targeting 1.4 million this year, compared with sales of more than 4 million units each at Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. Japanese competitors Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co., though smaller globally, have also been quicker than Toyota in ramping up sales in China.