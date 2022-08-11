Upskilling is key

When asked how frequently their role requires them to learn new skills, 64 per cent of staff said that they either always or frequently need to learn new skills. Only 8 per cent said they either rarely or never had to require new skills. Around 42 per cent said there wasn’t a clear development plan currently in place with their employer that involves specific learning, with 27 per cent stating there was.

“The speed at which digital transformation has taken place has not been matched by the supply of talent available for these roles,” said Alistair Cox, Hays CEO. “At the same time, what employees look for from their jobs and workplace has changed, and what is expected of employers is no longer the same as it was previously.

“The need for new skills is not limited to just one sector – it’s an imperative everywhere, and for everyone. As automation increasingly takes over the delivery of repetitive tasks, workers need to upskill their capabilities to ensure they can contribute to more specialised roles.”

Differing views

The survey revealed that 83 per cent of workers are highly interested in learning new skills, whereas only 48 per cent of employers believed their employees were so inclined. The survey revealed that when it comes to outcomes of learning there is another difference in perception, as 81 per cent of workers believe they regularly apply their new skills effectively, which compares to only 60 per cent of employers stating this to be the case.

Only half of workers said they received learning resources from their employer, and just 42 per cent were satisfied with the learning that is on offer. This compares to 78 per cent of employers who stated that they provided employees with learning resources.

“Organisations need to ensure that their workers know what learning resources are available to them and ensure they provide the right level of support in areas of skills development needed,” said Cox. “Employers must also ensure they work to identify what skills of the future may be needed and be encouraging towards their workers in acquiring new skills.