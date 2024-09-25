Abu Dhabi: Uber Technologies announced Wednesday that it has signed a deal with Guangzhou-based self-driving software maker WeRide to bring autonomous vehicles to its Abu Dhabi fleet. The partnership is expected to launch in Abu Dhabi later this year when a dedicated number of WeRide vehicles will be available to Abu Dhabi residents using the Uber app.

“After launch, when an Uber rider requests a qualifying ride on the Uber app, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a WeRide autonomous vehicle,” the companies said in a statement.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO, said, “It is clear that the future of mobility will be increasingly shared, electric, and autonomous, and we look forward to working with leading AV companies like WeRide to help bring the benefits of autonomous technology to cities around the world.”

The partnership does not contemplate any launches in the United States or China.

The partnership agreement was signed by Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Mobility & Business operations of Uber, and Hua Zhong, Senior Vice President of WeRide. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and WeRide Founder and CEO Tony Han witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement. Image Credit: WeRide

Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, said, “Together, we aim to combine our collective experience and expertise to deliver much-needed, affordable, sustainable, and safe mobility solutions to a global audience.”

WeRide currently operates the largest robotaxi fleet in the UAE, where residents can access its robotaxi services through the TXAI app. In addition, in July 2023, WeRide was granted the UAE’s first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, enabling it to test and operate its autonomous cars on public roads nationwide. WeRide said it would conduct various road tests and autonomous driving vehicle operations in the UAE.

Dubai aims to have 25 per cent of its transportation achieved fully autonomous operation by 2030. Before receiving this national self-driving license, WeRide’s Robotaxi had completed public testing and operations on certain roads in the UAE for over a year.