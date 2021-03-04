Dubai: Despite a slower - and only marginal improvement - in business conditions, Dh29 billion in cash dividends have been proposed to date by 38 companies listed in the UAE for 2020.
Banks are the biggest distributors, with eight banks offering Dh15.13 billion to investors, while another 10 are yet to disclose their recommendations on dividend distributions. The telecommunications sector comes second with Dh7.63 billion in dividends. Etisalat proposed one-off special dividend of 40 fils a share, which will raise the 2020 full-year total Dh1.2 - its biggest ever.
Other sectors that announced dividend payouts include, transport, real estate, investment, financing, energy, medical services, insurance, transport and construction.