Highlights

* In the second quarter of 2024, ICE’s Murban futures market hit record traded volume with over 1.5 million contracts traded, equivalent to 1.5 billion barrels of Murban crude, up over 160 per cent since the start of 2024.

* Throughout June, Murban futures hit a series of record volume trading days, including a record high day of 57,300 contracts traded, equivalent to 57.3 million barrels on June 10, 2024.

* In addition, Murban futures average daily volume through the month of June was a record 31,000 contracts, equivalent to 31 million barrels.