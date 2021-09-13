Dubai: UAE telco Etisalat has been ranked as being the world’s fastest mobile network operator for a second straight year. This comes from Ookla, which is into fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analytics.
With an average download speed of 193.88 mbps and an overall ranking in the ‘Speed Score’ at 153.05, Etisalat is the only operator globally to rank higher than 150 as per Ookla Speedtest data. Etisalat is the winner of the Speedtest Awards for both fastest mobile network globally and fastest fixed broadband network in GCC during the first and second quarters of this year.
The ranking is based on analysis by Ookla of millions of tests initiated by customers across every network to check internet speeds using various applications on web and mobile platforms. The Speedtest Awards for top network providers are determined using a ‘Speed Score’ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s network speeds (download and upload) to rank network speed performance.