Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the UAE urged the public to notify telecom service providers in case of loss or theft of their mobile devices.
A press statement from the UAE authority said that customers can report such incidents through customer service call centers, live chat services on websites and other channels affiliated with the operators.
Once the theft or loss is reported, the service provider will confirm details and ask for customer approval to initiate a blocking process for the device.
The service provider will add the device's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) to the blacklisted devices database.
Within 24 hours of the report, the block will be in effect cutting access to any networks via the device. Unblocking the device once found will also take 24 hours, the authority added.
TDRA also urged residents to use all available measures to safeguard data and devices. Some of these steps include activating two-step verification, enabling biometric access features and device-tracking if available.
Commenting on this topic, Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at TDRA, said: “The surge in electronic services, both in government and the private sector, has led the majority of users to depend primarily on mobile phones for a wide array of transactions. These transactions encompass governmental processes, financial payments, and service applications.
Consequently, there was a need to introduce more services and implement additional measures, ensuring the safeguarding of customers' security and privacy.
While making the report, TDRA clarified, that residents must provide specific and precise information including personal details, time and location of loss or theft and device specifications.