Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Economy has imposed a four-month ban on the export and re-export of wheat and wheat flour originating from India. This moratorium applies to any exports done from free zones in the UAE as well for four months from May 13.
The resolution applies to all wheat varieties (spelt), namely hard, ordinary, and soft wheat, and wheat flour (spelt flour). “Companies wishing to export/re-export wheat and wheat flour varieties of Indian origin, which were imported into the country before May 13, must submit a request to the Ministry to obtain permission to export,” the Ministry said.
The ban on exports comes in the wake of the extreme supply disruptions the food staple has faced since February 24, when the Russia-Ukraine conflict set into motion. Ukraine is one of the world’s systemically important wheat exporters as is India. India introduced the wheat export ban – with exemptions – after wheat prices shot up. India is also one of the biggest consumers of the commodity.