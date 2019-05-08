DUBAI: The National Investor (TNI), without denying the reported merger discussions with Arqaam Capital, said it holds various discussions with multiple parties to explore potential transactions that will create value for shareholders.

“Such discussions are usually unique in their preliminary phases given the market dynamics that we operate in,” TNI said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. Arqaam Capital said “there is no comment to be made on this,” in an email to Gulf News.

Bloomberg had earlier reported the investment banks were in talks about a combination that would create an entity with an equity value of about $250 million (Dh918 million). Arqaam would have management control of the merged bank and its investors would hold about 40 per cent.