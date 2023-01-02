Tesla Inc. delivered 405,278 cars worldwide in the fourth quarter, eking out a record despite rising interest rates, inflation and crimped production in China.
The results, posted on Monday, missed expectations. Analysts had expected that 420,760 vehicles would be shipped "- the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
The figure is widely seen as a barometer for EV demand generally, since the Austin, Texas-based company has led the charge for battery-powered cars. The company produced 439,701 vehicles during the quarter.
Tesla doesn't break out sales by region, but the US and China are its largest markets and the bulk of sales were of the Model 3 sedan and Y crossover.
The company makes the 3 and Y models in Fremont, California, along with the older Model S sedan and X crossover. Its Shanghai factory produces the 3 and Y models. Tesla recently began delivering Model Ys from its newest plants in Austin and Berlin, and handed over its first Class 8 "Semi" trucks in December.