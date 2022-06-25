Dubai: Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades, honoured key businesses across the UAE and KSA at its annual MSME Honours event, held in Dubai on June 24. Gulf News was the Media Partner for the current edition.
The annual initiative, launched by Tally Solutions celebrates the positive impact and unyielding contribution of MSMEs (Micro, small, medium enterprises) through best practices at the grassroots level that drive the economy. The nominations extend across entrepreneurs, creators, small and new business owners, and independent business leaders. Tally considered the diversity of such businesses, and the initiative continues to aim to recognise them at a hyper local level.
These honours are given out once a year to celebrate World International MSME Day on June 27, and are applicable to all types of businesses and entrepreneurs that either were self-submissions or nominated for their efforts.
The nominations were judged by a jury of three experts from the MSME industry to finalise the winners. The panel comprised of Reema Mahajan, founder, Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) Anurag Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICAI Dubai Chapter and Chief Executive Andersen UAE, and Rameeta Sethi, Managing Director, Indemnity Insurance Brokers.
Rameeta Sethi agreed: “Being on this jury really humbles you, when you hear stories of small businesses and entrepreneurs come up with ideas out of the box. Some have made it big and are quite successful, and these are the stories that deserve attention. I personally feel that all of us as individuals should support local businesses, ultimately this is a move where everyone wins.”
The MSME Honours in MENA saw five nominations each being chosen across four different categories:
- Wonder Woman: Recognising women entrepreneurs who chased their dreams to redefine businesses while braving the odds and becoming roles models in the community.
- Business Maestro: Recognising stalwarts and industry veterans who have withstood the test of time and continue to grow in the face of a changing economy.
- Digital Transformer: To honour businesses that are agile and use digital transformation to achieve superlative results.
- E-preneur icon: Rising solopreneurs based out of the UAE that are home-grown and creatively deliver to clients.
Commenting on what key decisions influenced the winners, Anurag Chaturvedi added, “Every winner has put forward his or her own story of excellence and on what set them apart and believed defined themselves as success stories. We are coming out of a pandemic and some of these businesses had to adopt quickly and even pragmatically grew over the period. All the nominations really innovated with the use of digital transformation, and just seeing these stories is remarkable.”
For a full list of the winners visit https://tallysolutions.com/mena/msme-honours/