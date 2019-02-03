“In order to secure a GCC support package similar to that given to Bahrain, Oman would have to undertake serious budgetary reforms, and would also have to see a change in its more neutral political orientation to a more pro-Saudi position,” said Mohammad Elmi, a London-based emerging-market portfolio manager at Federated Investors UK. Brent crude prices at around $60 per barrel are below what Oman needs to balance its budget, he said.