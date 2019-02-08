Iron ore has been supercharged since late January after the dam burst in Brazil, which killed at least 150 people and rattled the mining industry. The exact extent of the lost production isn’t clear as Vale has said it’ll be able to offset some of the impact by boosting supply from other sites. As the crisis has intensified, banks have raised their price forecasts, with Citigroup Inc. boosting its 2019 estimate 40 per cent to $88 a tonne and raising the possibility that the disruption to Vale’s operations may yet worsen and could last for years.