Indian stocks are on the mend as the lockdown enters its final stretch and hopes rise about a second stimulus package.

Mumbai: India stocks rose, heading for their first monthly gain this year, with the world’s biggest lockdown scheduled to end on Sunday.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 2.8 per cent to 33,605.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index added 2.7 per cent. Both gauges have rebounded by more than 20 per cent from March lows, and each is set for their best monthly performance since 2009. (Markets are shut on Friday for a holiday.)

Reliance Industries Ltd., the nation’s biggest company by market value, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. are due to report quarterly earnings, while Reliance will also announce plans on its rights’ offer as the energy-to-technology conglomerate steps up efforts to pare debt. Seven of the Nifty 50 companies have posted earnings so far for the January to March period.