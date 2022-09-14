No one saw this coming

To say the least about the most, the latest US CPI data hasn’t been as soft as investors hoped it to be, nor has it been as optimistic as investors priced it to be. The 10% fall in energy prices was compensated by higher rents, medical care and food prices. All items excluding energy rose 7.4% in the past three months.



That was faster than the figures printed last spring.





It’s needless to say that the hope of seeing a dovish pivot regarding the Federal Reserve policy is clearly dashed. Activity in Fed funds futures price in a 100% chance for at least a 75bps rate hike at the FOMC’s meeting next week, while there is 34% chance of a 100bp hike next week.





Bets that the Fed’s target rate will go above 4% by the end of this year spiked to 80% from 25% before the CPI data yesterday. The US benchmark rate is seen at around 4.3% in early 2023.





And the chatter of a possible rail strike in the US - which would send another supply chain shock throughout the economy - is a fresh factor that could prevent inflation from falling this month, and adds to the hawkish Fed expectations.





- Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank