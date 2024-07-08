Fujairah: The fourth UAE aid ship carrying 5,340 tonnes of humanitarian supplies set sail on Monday for the city of Al Arish, Egypt, destined for the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The ship, which departed from the Port of Fujairah, is carrying 4,750 tonnes of food and 590 tonnes of shelter materials.

The cargo of the ship was provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and was transported by 313 trucks that unloaded their cargo onto the ship.

As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has launched a number of initiatives, including the establishment of two field hospitals, one inside the Gaza Strip and the other a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city, in addition to the establishment of five automatic bakeries.

Flour has also been provided to eight existing bakeries in Gaza, and six desalination plants have been established that produce 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped into the Gaza Strip and benefit more than 600,000 people.