Dubai: India markets rallied on Tuesday, mirroring an easing up in wider investor sentiment in line with the coronavirus pandemic waning in some global hotspots.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 6.8 per cent - 1,899 points - to 29,360.79 as of 12:44 IST, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 6.8 per cent at 8,627 points.
The markets, trading a day after being shut on Monday on account of “Mahavir Jayanti”, will also be closed also on the last day of the week on account of Good Friday.
Analysts said indications of an ease in lockdown restrictions and a rally in global equity markets helped boost the stock markets on Tuesday.
“So, the play today would be about capturing the first dip... and avoid being caught in a bull trap,” analysts at Geojit Securities wrote in a note, regarding the moves on Nifty. “Expect upsides to gather pace once above 8,660 (points).”
In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India is consecutively reporting biggest single-day jumps in new COVID-19 cases since last Monday. As of Tuesday, the number of infected cases went past 4,000 mark, with 375 recovered cases. The death toll has risen to 136.