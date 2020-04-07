Investors take cues from global sentiments, while COVID-19 cases escalate in India

A momentary cheer or something more? India stocks rallied on Tuesday, with investor sentiments suggesting the worst is over. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: India markets rallied on Tuesday, mirroring an easing up in wider investor sentiment in line with the coronavirus pandemic waning in some global hotspots.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 6.8 per cent - 1,899 points - to 29,360.79 as of 12:44 IST, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 6.8 per cent at 8,627 points.

The markets, trading a day after being shut on Monday on account of “Mahavir Jayanti”, will also be closed also on the last day of the week on account of Good Friday.

Analysts said indications of an ease in lockdown restrictions and a rally in global equity markets helped boost the stock markets on Tuesday.

“So, the play today would be about capturing the first dip... and avoid being caught in a bull trap,” analysts at Geojit Securities wrote in a note, regarding the moves on Nifty. “Expect upsides to gather pace once above 8,660 (points).”