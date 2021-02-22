Dubai: The UAE's Tawazun Economic Council will develop the SmartGlider weapons system in tandem with European missile manufacturer MBDA. It will cover everything from design to production.
SmartGlider represents a new generation of air-to-ground weapons designed to counter short- and medium-range surface-to-air threats, as well as moving targets or hardened fixed targets. A team of engineers from both sides - the majority from Tawazun - will be in charge of development studies.
They will be operating from MBDA’s first regional Missile Engineering Centre in the UAE. “This agreement allows us to extend and increase our areas of co-development and co-production of technologically advanced defense products,” said Matar Al Romaithi, Chief Officer of Industrial Development Unit, Tawazun Economic Council.
The two entities will study several concepts before heading into development phase. “We are delighted to begin this unique cooperation with one of our long-standing customers, supporting their ambition to grow their domestic defense industry and enabling the development of an outstanding next-generation weapon system,” said Éric Béranger, CEO of MBDA.