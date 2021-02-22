Dubai: UAE’s Tawazun Economic Council has signed a defence co-operation pact with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2021 in Abu Dhabi.
The deal aims to build “strategic relations of cooperation, partnership and integration between the two sides to enhance the capabilities of the defense industries sector, explore potential for joint projects and identify areas of cooperation in defense industry-related Research & Development (R&D),” they said in a joint statement.
The move complements the ongoing cooperation between UAE and Saudi Arabia in military and defense fields. It comes on the heels of other agreements between the two in this space.
“This agreement sets the course for a new era of joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all domains, particularly in R&D, technology transfer, FDIs and joint defense industries,” said Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Secretary-General of Tawazun’s Board of Directors.
Talent boosters
He added that drawing from its vast experience and strong relations with ecosystem players, as well as its qualified and highly skilled Emirati talents, Tawazun is positioned to play a pivotal role in enabling the defense industry and boosting its contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development drive.
“The GCC has huge potential to build sustainable capabilities in defense and military industries, building on the long-standing and mutually beneficial relations with the world’s leading industry and technology players,” said Ahmed Al Ohali, Governor of GAMI. “Our objective is to transfer technology and knowhow and to build an integrated base for defense industries in the Gulf.”