Dubai: ADASI, a unit of Abu Dhabi's defense company EDGE, on Sunday unveiled an armed robotic vehicle (ARV) and two new unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX)
ADASI has collaborated with NIMR, its sister company within EDGE, to convert the AJBAN 440A armoured 4-door manned vehicle into an unmanned system called the AJBAN armed robotic vehicle (ARV).
The vehicle can withstand small arms fire, artillery shell splinters and survives mine and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, and has a payload capacity of 1,200kg, said ADASI in a statement.
"The UGV market is rapidly evolving, with new levels of autonomy offering greater opportunities to support more complex missions, " said Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE Group.
ADASI also launched mini- and small-UGVs, named SCORPIO-M and SCORPIO-S respectively, that are stealth in operation, with capability to climb slopes and stairs at a gradient of 40-45 degrees and communicate with the autonomous control station at a range of up to 3 km.
"ADASI is proud to be unveiling three new products at IDEX 2021 - the AJBAN 440A ARV in collaboration with our sister company NIMR, and the SCORPIO-M and SCORPIO-S which both provide tactical advantage and operational flexibility in contested environments, while principally protecting the lives of soldiers through the use of unmanned technologies, " said Ali Al Yafei, CEO of ADASI.