Dubai The United Arab Emirates armed forces on Sunday signed Dh5 billion ($1.36 billion) in defence contracts with local and international firms at the Idex defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Reuters reported quoting spokesman Staff Brigadier General Mohammed al-Hassani said.
The majority of contracts were signed with local firms.
The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) opened in Abu Dhabi today with the participation of more than 900 companies.
The events are being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and will run until 25the February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
IDEX and NAVEX 2021 showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. They will also highlight the latest in military technology, innovative equipment, and the development of the national defence sector.
Additionally, the exhibitions will allow the forging of new strategic relationships between attending entities and major international companies specialised in these sectors.
The twin event will be held from February 21-25. In its 15th edition, these events are among the first global defense conferences taking place in person during the pandemic.
Global defence majors such as Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, France’s Thales and Naval Group big presence at the exhibition this year. More than 900 exhibitors from 59 nations are taking part in the event through 35 national pavilions. IDEX and NAVDEX will welcome over 70,000 local and international visitors over five days, in addition to 110 international delegations that confirmed their attendance. Over 500 journalists from 64 nations will cover both exhibitions and the conference.