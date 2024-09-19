Entrepreneurs eyeing Dubai as a launchpad for their businesses should take note that the city offers not just infrastructure and accessibility but a unique culture of support and collaboration that’s hard to find elsewhere, said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, during a fireside chat on Secrets to Start-up Success at the UAE Growth & Investment Forum, organised by Gulf News at the Godolphin Ballroom in Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Jooris, whose entrepreneurial career began somewhat unexpectedly, described his first encounter with the UAE as a moment of destiny. “I came to the UAE about 18 or 19 years ago by chance,” he revealed. “I used to own a media company called Web World Communications, specialising in branding and supporting governments worldwide to attract investment. In 2005-2006, while working with the Government of Tanzania and representing ABC Television, they encouraged me to explore Dubai. That’s when I fell in love with the city,” says Jooris. Soon after, he established his first media company in Dubai, marking the start of his entrepreneurial journey.

But what keeps entrepreneurs coming back to Dubai year after year? According to Jooris, much of what attracted him to the UAE nearly two decades ago remains a constant force in the country’s business landscape today. "The accessibility to government officials and decision-makers was — and still is — remarkable,” he said. “You can knock on doors and meet key people, which is something that’s much harder to do in other parts of the world. The high ambition and forward-thinking vision of the country were captivating back then, and they still are today. You see it in the way Dubai continues to build the tallest towers and undertake the largest projects.”

Jooris credits Dubai’s open and collaborative culture as a significant factor in its success as an entrepreneurial hub. “There’s something special happening on the ground here — a camaraderie and level of support I haven’t seen anywhere else in the world,” he said. “There are so many associations, business councils, and accelerator programs launched by both the government and private entities. It’s never been easier for startups to meet other founders, connect with venture capital funds, or find mentorship opportunities. This collaborative spirit is something that sets Dubai apart.”

For entrepreneurs, the collaborative ecosystem means that competitors aren’t just rivals — they can be potential partners. "It’s crucial to meet people constantly, even those who might be considered competitors. There’s always a way to learn from each other or collaborate in some shape or form,” Jooris noted. He added that at Creative Zone, they are always open to collaboration. “Just recently, a gentleman reached out to me about setting up a CSV business in Dubai. We’re always about finding ways to work together, ensuring a win-win outcome for everyone involved.”

While the process of setting up a business in Dubai requires thorough planning, Jooris emphasises that the city offers unmatched advantages. “Dubai’s business setup process has been made increasingly streamlined, with the government continuously improving efficiencies and reducing fees to support new ventures,” he explained. “The city’s strategic location, its access to half the world’s population within a five-hour flight, and world-class infrastructure make it a highly appealing destination for entrepreneurs. These benefits far outweigh any initial setup efforts.”

Creative Zone, one of the UAE’s leading business setup consultancies, plays a vital role in helping entrepreneurs navigate these complexities. "The UAE has made major strides in aligning with global regulations, ensuring that its business environment remains transparent and reliable,” Jooris said. “At Creative Zone, we help our clients navigate these regulatory waters, ensuring they comply with Economic Substance Regulations (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies. We take care of the complex paperwork, filings, and procedures, so entrepreneurs can focus on building their businesses.”

Reflecting on the UAE’s resilience through economic crises, Jooris pointed to the lessons learned from both the 2008 financial downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic. "In 2008, the financial crisis hit the UAE a little later than other regions, but when it did, it forced the government to tighten regulations, especially in real estate,” Jooris said, adding that, “we’ve seen those lessons applied across sectors. During Covif-19, the UAE government responded quickly, attracting investors and professionals from around the world who realised that Dubai offers the perfect place to live, work, and play. The city’s openness during the pandemic played a big part in its post-pandemic boom.”

One of the most significant shifts in recent years has been the introduction of various visa options, from the golden visa to remote work and retiree visas. These changes have transformed the business landscape, according to Jooris. "The government here listens closely to what people need and reacts fast,” said Jooris. “They learned from the 2008 crisis that people need stability. In the past, if you lost your job, you had a month to find a new one or leave the country. Now, with new visa options, people feel more secure. Even if things change, you don’t have to pack up and leave immediately. This gives entrepreneurs a greater sense of belonging and long-term confidence in building their futures here.”

Looking ahead, Jooris is optimistic about Dubai’s future and the endless opportunities for entrepreneurs. “I recently spoke to some high-ranking Emirati officials, and what excites me most is their optimism for what’s to come,” he said. “Dubai is planning to double its population by 2040, and the business opportunities are immense. At Creative Zone, we’ve helped 75,000 businesses set up in the UAE, and we continue to see around 200 new companies every month. The future looks even brighter.”

For those eyeing the UAE as a destination for their next venture, Jooris offers simple but crucial advice: "The opportunities are here, the infrastructure is in place, and the ecosystem is designed to help you succeed. Take advantage of the support and connections available, and you’ll find that Dubai is the perfect place to build your entrepreneurial dreams."

Venue Partner of The UAE Growth and Investment Forum

The Venue Partner of the forum is Jumeirah Emirates Towers, which offers an easy access to Emirates Towers metro station. A prefered venue for events and conferences in Dubai, Godolphin Ballroom features beautifully crafted ceilings and crystal chandeliers and can accommodate up to 900 guests.

Sponsors and Partners