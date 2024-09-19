As the UAE embraces the spirit of entrepreneurship, it remains agile and fast, consistently delivering on commitments to drive growth and attract investments from around the world.

“The nation is redefining its global role through transformative strategies, inviting investors and entrepreneurs to join in this growth journey,” said Ismail Al Naqi, Director General of Free Zones Authority of Ajman in his inaugural keynote address at Gulf News’ The UAE Growth & Investment Forum, which is currently under way at Jumeirah Emirates Tower.

“The UAE is rapidly emerging as a global economic powerhouse, driven by a series of extraordinary transformative measures that are reshaping its business landscape. With ambitious initiatives aimed at diversifying its economy and enhancing its business environment, the UAE is attracting significant foreign investment and driving innovation across diverse sectors,” said Al Naqi.

Attracting FDIs

Al Naqi outlined a series of regulatory reforms and initiatives undertaken by the UAE to enhance its business environment and attract foreign investments.

He specifically spoke about the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Law, which allows for 100 per cent foreign ownership in various sectors.

“This law has opened our doors wider for global investors,” he said, emphasising its positive impact on the economy.

He also explained how the introduction of the Golden Visa further supported the UAE’s growth ecosystem by offering long-term residency to investors and exceptional talents.

“These initiatives help create a stable and appealing environment for investment,” he said.

Enhancing its manufacturing potential

Al Naqi emphasised the role of the Make It in the Emirates initiative in shaping the UAE’s investment landscape.

He said, “This initiative underscores the UAE's ambition to become a global hub for manufacturing and innovation, focusing on industries like aerospace and renewable energy. It will significantly boost the UAE's non-oil GDP.”

Secret recipe of the UAE’s growth story

The resilience of the UAE – backed by a robust regulatory framework and strong leadership – demonstrates how federal and local governments synchronise with the business community to drive growth, he said.

“This unique collaboration serves as our secret recipe for overcoming challenges and finding agile solutions, making it a model which is difficult to replicate anywhere else in the world,” he said.

A global gateway

The Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman highlighted how the UAE has become a global gateway and a stepping stone for the world.

“I encourage you and your business network to view the UAE not just as a local market, but as a gateway to the global market. From here, businesses can tap into opportunities for investment everywhere.”

He also encouraged attendees to leverage the UAE’s forward-looking policies, which have positioned the nation as a leader in innovation and investment.

“Our efforts have not only stimulated growth within the country but have also created a magnet for global investors seeking stability, innovation, and long-term success. With visionary leadership, what benefits businesses also benefits the UAE. Our mission is to pave the way for success and partner with businesses to drive growth."

Venue Partner of The UAE Growth and Investment Forum

The Venue Partner of the forum is Jumeirah Emirates Towers, which offers an easy access to Emirates Towers metro station. A prefered venue for events and conferences in Dubai, Godolphin Ballroom features beautifully crafted ceilings and crystal chandeliers and can accommodate up to 900 guests.

Sponsors and Partners