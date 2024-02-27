Dubai: Dubai's Parkin is well placed to expand and provide its services to the city's shopping malls and other destinations, top officials announced on Tuesday.
Parkin, which will be listing on Dubai Financial Market, said it is targeting privately-owned developments as a definite part of its expansion plans.
Parkin’s CEO Mohammed Al Ali said, “If an expansion (into shopping malls) is feasible for us to operate, for sure we can expand into that. As a company, we control around 91 per cent of Dubai’s parking operations. So that is an opportunity.”
The dividend policy is still under consideration by the Board of Directors, after taking into account the cash management requirements of the company. Whether that’s on operating expenses, finance costs and anticipated capital expenditures and investments.
“The company expects that the Board will also consider market conditions, the then current operating environment in the company’s markets, and the outlook for the business and growth opportunities,” said a statement.
Parkin intends to pay a semi-annual dividend - in April and October - with a first payment expected in October 2024.
Parkin’s Chairman Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan clarified that the decision to charge for parking in shopping malls remains with the malls itself. “We need to make clear that at the end of the day, if malls want to charge (for parking) or remain free, it is the decision of the mall itself.
“We can compete for the malls and other developer parking. We have an end-to-end solution with over 30 years of experience (in this area). But we are planning to expand to properties and private developments as part of our expansion plans."
Late last year, Salik announced it would design, finance, develop, install and manage a new parking system at The Dubai Mall.