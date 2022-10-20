Dubai: DEWA shareholders will be getting their share of Dh3.1 billion – at 6.2 fils a share – of H1-2022 dividend on October 26. Those who are registered as holding DEWA shares on October 20 will be eligible for the payout.
Thus the first dividend post the DEWA IPO will soon be with shareholders. The Dubai utility giant had clearly signalled a bullish payout policy through the IPO phase, and was one of the factors setting off the investor response.
The stock is trading at Dh2.49 (The IPO price was Dh2.48). It’s highest point to date is Dh3.05.