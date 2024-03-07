Dubai: DFM-listed Dubai Investments has announced the distribution of a 12.5 per cent (12.5 fils per share) cash dividend, aggregating to an amount of Dh531.5 million, to the shareholders for the financial year ending December 31, 2023.
Dubai Investments PJSC, which holds stakes in about 30 companies spanning manufacturing, real estate and financial services, registered an annual surge in net profit to Dh1.60 billion in 2023.
Earnings per share (EPS) hit Dh0.38 last year versus Dh0.27 in 2022, according to the initial results posted on DFM. Meanwhile, the revenues increased year-on-year (YoY) to Dh4.25 billion in 2023 from Dh4.17 billion.
Last month, Dubai Investments acquired a 34.30 per cent stake in Global Fertility Partners (GFP) to expand its network of fertility centres across the MENA region.
During the annual general meeting, the board of directors also approved the company's Integrated Report and Governance Report for the year 2023.