Dubai: BBD Education, a management company based in Dubai, continues to build its presence in the private education sector.
In the past five months, BBD has been working with an Indian group to design and open a new school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. The city has a growing international school sector, and demand for international education is visible. According to Shaun Robison, CEO, said “At a time when companies were contracting, and the global economy was uncertain, we did not cut anyone salaries, and we over-delivered on our projects, in multiple regions. We’re now at a very crucial point in our growth, where we could grow even bigger.”
BBD supports, advises, and guides investors, developers, school operators and regulators across the Middle East, India and Singapore. It works with UK, US, IB, Indian and Arab curricula and with schools at fee points ranging from $3,000 a year to $20,000 a year.
Last year, the company was able to maintain its operations and delivered a “complex” school group re-structuring in Jakarta, while launching a new US curriculum school in Dubai, with over 180 children in Year 1.
Chairman of BBD, Ralph Tabberer, said: “I really believe we have found a unique place in the market for BBD where everyone wants to talk to us – landlords, owners, families, operators, real estate players, investment banks, legal firms, design consultants, project management, companies, parents, regulators – because we understand education as well as business.”