Dubai: Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) said its CEO Christopher Calabia will step down from his role, effective August 31.
Calabia, who joined the financial regulator in October 2021, is stepping down due to family-related reasons.
Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA’s head from 2012 to 2018, will reprise his role from September 1 2022. Over the past four years, Johnston has been consulting to regulators and policy makers in Asia, Europe and the Middle East and has undertaken projects funded by the World Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.
Johnston has also served on the DFSA’s Legislative Committee since January 2022.
“The DFSA thanks Chris for his service over the past year and we wish him the very best as he returns to the United States. We look forward to welcoming Ian back to lead the DFSA,” said Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, in a statement.