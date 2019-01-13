That doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps in the road, though. After both companies filed confidentially to go public on December 6, both are now waiting for feedback on their paperwork from the Securities and Exchange Commission. But if you call the regulator right now, an answering machine will tell you it’s closed for business and not really listening to voicemails. Until the government reopens, Uber and Lyft are in a lurch. Whether and how much the shutdown delays their time table will depend on how much feedback the SEC has for them and when it is sent back.