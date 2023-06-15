Industry leaders in cybersecurity gathered for the first-ever Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 yesterday. Attendees packed out the Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel for a series of expert panel discussions, enlightening guests on the importance of tackling cyberthreats in the age of digital transformation.

David George, Publisher, agnc3 by Gulf News opened the event, emphasising on the importance of cybersecurity and the growing need for open discussions with industry experts. “Cyber attacks have become more sophisticated, relentless, and disruptive than ever so events like the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 are of utmost importance. This is a platform to come together, exchange knowledge and experiences, and collaborate on finding innovative solutions to combat the evolving cyberthreats that confront us.”

In the opening keynote speech, delivered via video, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, said: “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023 and we thank all of the organisers for making it happen.”

"The UAE is going through a great digital transformation across all sectors, and must be done in the proper way to avoid the potential for great attacks and vulnerabilities so it’s important that we build robust cybersecurity strategies," said Al Kuwaiti.

Globally, the cybersecurity market is growing and predicted to be worth a staggering $363.05 billion by 2025, according to research by consultancy Mordor Intelligence, further underlining the need for events that raise awareness of the cybersecurity landscape and that bring together specialists within the industry.

Dr. Bushra Al Blooshi, Head of Research & Innovation, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Digital Dubai Authority, said: “In a city like Dubai, we are always aiming to be one of the most innovative in the world. It’s crucial to have a secure cyberspace, which is why we are launching new initiatives in cybersecurity, such as the Dubai Cyber Index and the “Be Aware” video campaign, to help educate and create a safer cyberspace for all ages.”

Cybersecurity has risen to the top of corporate agendas, and businesses will need to continue to grapple with cyber threats amid the push towards digital information.

“You have to be agile and prepared for the unknown. The maturity of software is always challenging to get a proper understanding. Smaller companies usually haven’t invested in security as much because they just want the product out the door, it’s risky because it’s not about sustainability,” said Stephen Kruger, Chief Technology Officer, Careem.

As part of the forum, there were seven panel discussions covering topics on the future of cybersecurity, cloud security, ChatGPT, implementing a secure network architecture, breach and attack simulations, end-to-end security and AI.

“In my opinion, cybersecurity should be the key driver for business now, and it is not a liability anymore. The technology we are using is all connected and to defend it is important,” said Rakesh Narang, Vice President Technology, Aldar Properties.

A well-designed cybersecurity architecture enables businesses to maintain resiliency in the face of a cyberattack, said experts at the forum, but acknowledged they are challenges.

Biju Hameed, Head of Technology Infrastructure Operations, Dubai Airports, said: “Operational technology (OT) is a decade behind IT when it comes to security. Manufactures and vendors have moved on, but the reality is there’s a huge area you still have to address and manage on the OT side. If you wanted to pivot from OT to IT, you are setting yourself up for an attack. You should segment your network from the ground up, to protect yourself.”

Sunil Paul, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Finesse Global, said: “What was relevant yesterday is not relevant today. The digital transformation has come in and thrown in a new dimension when it comes to protecting your data. The data has to be available 24/7 now, so global companies have different requirements for securing data depending on where they are in the world.”