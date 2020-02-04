Their exposure to Indian debt is now at a four-month low

There is way too much of India debt sloshing around in the markets, and that's putting off bond investors. Image Credit: Supplied

Mumbai (Bloomberg): India is looking to overseas funds to rescue its battered bond market, but relief may be slow to come. A move to allow global funds to buy more government and corporate debt is unlikely to reverse sentiment hurt by record bond sales and shrinking returns.

“High bond supply means potential pressure on bond prices, so easier access to the local market does not mean a potential positive return in the near term,” said Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments Asia Ltd.

Foreigners have turned cold on Indian debt in recent months, trimming holdings to a four-month low amid slowing growth and speculation that policymakers have limited scope to ease further after five rate cuts in 2019.

Rupee debt has climbed 1.5 per cent since the start of the year, about half the gain posted by Indonesian notes, Asia’s other high-yielding bond market. The yield on 10-year bonds have declined 12 basis points this week, further diminishing the relative attractiveness of Indian debt.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Saturday said certain categories of sovereign bonds will be fully opened to non-resident investors. She also announced raising investment limits in corporate bonds to 15 per cent from the current 9 per cent.